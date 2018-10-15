PM meeting with Sinn Féin leaders: 15 October 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon, the Prime Minister Theresa May met Sinn Féin to discuss the recent progress in the final stage of negotiations with European Union.

The Prime Minister gave an update on the progress that has been made over the last few days with the EU and discussed the unresolved issues relating to the backstop.

In particular, the Prime Minister reaffirmed her commitment to there being no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and no border in the Irish Sea.