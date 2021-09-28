PM meeting with representatives of Bereaved Families 4 Justice: 28 September 2021

The Prime Minister met with Jo Goodman, Hannah Brady, Fran Hall, Charlie Williams and Lobby Akinnola from Bereaved Families 4 Justice. He thanked them for their powerful and painful accounts of how they lost their loved ones to COVID.

The Prime Minister said he would ensure that the public inquiry would get to the bottom of many of the questions that they, and thousands of others like them, have about the pandemic. He said it was critical to learn lessons and understand what happened in detail.

The Prime Minister gave a commitment that the chair of the inquiry would be appointed by Christmas. He set out that for now it is right that public servants continue to focus their efforts on tackling the pandemic before moving on to the inquiry in the spring of next year.

He welcomed the opportunity to hear from Bereaved Families 4 Justice on the areas they would like the inquiry to cover and the importance of choosing the right Chair and panel members, and reiterated that he takes full responsibility for the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister welcomed the suggestion that the inquiry should hold hearings in different parts of the country.