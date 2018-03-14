PM meeting with Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg: 14 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“Prime Minister Theresa May hosted Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg for a meeting at Downing Street this afternoon.

“Prime Minister May began by providing an update on the Salisbury attack following her statement to Parliament earlier today and welcomed the strong support received from leaders across Europe. Prime Minister Bettel condemned the attack and those responsible.

“The leaders discussed the Mansion House speech and the Prime Minister’s vision for an ambitious future partnership with the EU after Brexit, building on the deep security relationship and economic ties the UK and EU have created together over the years.

“On Northern Ireland, the Prime Minister restated her commitment to the Belfast Agreement, to no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and to preserving the integrity of the UK’s own common market. She highlighted that officials from the Irish government, the European Commission and the UK are meeting to discuss practical solutions.

“Finally, they looked ahead to the March European Council next week. Prime Minister May noted the importance of reaching an agreement on the implementation period in order to provide the certainty to businesses and people across the EU and the UK.”