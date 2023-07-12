PM meeting with Prime Minister Støre of Norway: 12 July 2023

The Prime Minister met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Støre at the NATO Summit in Lithuania today.

The leaders praised the extensive cooperation between the UK and Norway on defence and security, from our membership of the Joint Expeditionary Force to our consistent leadership within NATO.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing maritime defence and security in the High North, agreeing protecting the region was critical for Euro-Atlantic security. They agreed to look to deepen defence cooperation further.

The leaders welcomed the collaboration between the UK and Norway on energy security. The Prime Minister reflected on the importance of offshore wind farms in shoring up energy supplies across Europe, and agreed we needed to deepen collaboration to increase provision.