PM meeting with Prime Minister Kristersson of Sweden and President Niinisto of Finland: 18 February 2023

The Prime Minister met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Munich today.

He underscored the UK’s unwavering support for Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO. The Prime Minister was clear that a NATO with Sweden and Finland in it will be stronger, and he expressed his hope that they would be able to join ahead of this summer’s NATO Summit.

The Prime Minister said that Sweden and Finland’s huge contribution to European security was already evident from the work they do with the UK through the Joint Expeditionary Force, particularly in the northern most reaches of the continent.

The leaders agreed that Europe’s long-term security would be defined by our response to Putin’s war in Ukraine.