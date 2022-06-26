PM meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: 26 June 2022

The leaders began with a discussion on the achievements of the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister said this is a crucial moment for us all. Ukraine is on a knife-edge and we need to tip the balance of the war in their favour. That means providing Ukraine with the defensive capabilities, training and intelligence they need to repel the Russian advance.

The leaders welcomed progress in negotiations since the launch of the UK-Canada Free Trade Agreement in March. They agreed to advance cooperation in areas like security, including in cyber space, to keep our people safe.

They discussed the upcoming COP15 Convention on Biological Diversity Summit, which Canada will now host. The Prime Minister said the UK was ready to provide assistance to ensure it is a successful event with lasting impact.

Ahead of discussions at the G7 this afternoon on the Partnership for Infrastructure and Investment, both the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Trudeau stressed the need to direct the G7’s substantial resources towards helping developing countries grow in a green and sustainable way.