PM meeting with Prime Minister Conte of Italy: 4 February 2020

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Conte of Italy this morning at the launch of COP26 in London.

They welcomed the broad bilateral relationship between the UK and Italy and agreed to continue to strengthen our alliance in a number of areas including trade, investment and security.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of protecting the rights of UK and EU citizens, and emphasised the valuable role played by Italians in the UK.

The leaders looked forward to working in close collaboration on COP26 to tackle climate change, and committed to working together to encourage greater global ambition and increase commitments to achieving net zero as soon as possible.

On regional issues, the leaders raised the situation in Iran and the conflict in Libya. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of upholding the commitments made at the Berlin Conference to end the violence and support UN-led talks to find a political solution to the conflict.