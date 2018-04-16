PM meeting with President of Nigeria: 16 April 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with President Buhari of Nigeria at Downing Street today.

They agreed that the UK and Nigeria were strong and enduring partners and that we would continue to champion our shared values of democracy, including the fight against corruption, and inclusive education.

They agreed our defence and security cooperation was close and longstanding, particularly on issues of regional security where we were working together to tackle the threat of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa, including through a new £1 million package of counter-IED equipment to protect troops and civilians in Nigeria. The Prime Minister said she was saddened so many girls had been affected by the security situation in Nigeria, and that the thoughts of the British people were with the girls and their families.

They agreed on the importance of tackling climate change, and of fighting the scourge of modern slavery.

They discussed Salisbury and Syria, agreeing on the vital importance of upholding international norms against the use of chemical weapons.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the President on leading a successful business reform agenda in Nigeria, noting that as the UK leaves the EU, our bilateral trade and investment relationship would continue to go from strength to strength.