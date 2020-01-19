PM meeting with President Macron: 19 January 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met President Macron in the margins of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

The Prime Minister and President discussed the ongoing conflict in Libya. The Prime Minister stressed the need to bring an end to the fighting and for all parties to support peace talks to determine a way forward for the Libyan people.

On Iran, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the JCPoA and also acknowledged the need to define a long-term framework to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon. They agreed on the importance of de-escalation and of working with international partners to find a diplomatic way through the current tensions.