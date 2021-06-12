PM meeting with President Macron: 12 June 2021

The Prime Minister met French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

The leaders looked forward to deepening the bilateral relationship between the UK and France, through more cultural, economic and security cooperation.

They covered the issue of migration across the English Channel. Here they agreed that criminal gangs are putting profits before people’s lives through dangerous and unnecessary crossings. They discussed the need for our two countries work together to find ways to break the operating model of these people smuggling networks and save lives.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the UK’s position in the Northern Ireland Protocol. He made clear his desire for pragmatism and compromise on all sides but underlined that protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions was paramount.