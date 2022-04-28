PM meeting with President Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland: 28 April 2022

The Prime Minister hosted President Ignazio Cassis at Downing Street this morning to sign a new joint statement between the UK and Switzerland.

Discussing the two countries’ strong ties, the leaders agreed that the UK and Switzerland were science, trade and financial superpowers together, and pledged to accelerate work across all sectors.

The pair also agreed to work towards in-depth negotiations on an ambitious and enhanced Free Trade Agreement, and agreed to explore ways to simplify entry requirements between the two countries.

The leaders also discussed the ruthless invasion of Ukraine by President Putin’s forces, and how the UK and Switzerland could continue to apply financial pressure on the Russian regime.

The Prime Minister thanked President Cassis for his country’s support on sanctions against those associated with the Putin regime, and said the international community had to continue to support Ukraine during the protracted conflict.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming months.