PM meeting with President el-Sisi of Egypt: 20 October 2023

The Prime Minister met President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt in Cairo today.

The leaders said that the loss of life in Israel and Gaza over the last few days was truly tragic. They agreed that global leaders should do everything possible to avoid a contagion of conflict in the region, and that every effort must be made to stop terrorism and protect civilians.

The Prime Minister updated President Sisi on the conversations he has had with leaders in the region during his visit. The leaders agreed on the importance of keeping up dialogue to prevent regional escalation.

The Prime Minister welcomed efforts by Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza as soon as possible. He said that the UK was committed to playing its part in helping the civilians of Gaza and alleviating the dire humanitarian situation there.

The Prime Minister said that £10 million uplift to the UK’s humanitarian aid to the region was the first manifestation of that commitment. As a next step, the leaders agreed to work together to ensure the process of getting aid into Gaza is as efficient and effective as possible.

The Prime Minister and President Sisi agreed to keep in close contact over the coming days.