PM meeting with President Biden of the United States: 14 June 2024
The Prime Minister met with Joe Biden, President of the United States, at the G7 Summit in Italy today [Friday 14 June 2024].
The Prime Minister and President Biden met today at the G7. They discussed the strength of the US-UK relationship and their shared commitment to international security.
The leaders welcomed the progress at the G7 on making Russia pay for its illegal war in Ukraine.
They discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed that Hamas should accept the deal and release the hostages.