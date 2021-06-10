PM meeting with President Biden: 10 June 2021

The Prime Minister met US President Joe Biden today in Cornwall ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed President Biden to the UK on his first overseas visit as President and the leaders looked forward to important discussions at the G7 Summit in the coming days.

The Prime Minister and President discussed the importance of the relationship between the UK and the US for protecting our people, boosting prosperity in both our countries and promoting our values around the world.

They covered a number of foreign policy issues, including Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia.

They agreed that the UK-US partnership was more important than ever as we tackle shared challenges like climate change and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister and President concurred that the revitalised Atlantic Charter published today was a fitting testament to the sheer breadth and depth of the cooperation between our countries.

They resolved to take this cooperation further by expanding trade and progression towards a future UK-US Free Trade Agreement, a deal which would create jobs and bring new opportunities to both of our countries.

Noting the importance of not just the commercial but the human links between the UK and US, they also agreed to work to reopen travel and to continue to share information that will help defeat the spread of coronavirus in our countries and internationally.

The Prime Minister and President both reaffirmed their commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and to protecting the gains of the peace process. The leaders agreed that both the EU and the UK had a responsibility to work together and to find pragmatic solutions to allow unincumbered trade between Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

The Prime Minister outlined his ambitions to further expand opportunities for all the people in Northern Ireland and hoped that the US would continue to work with the UK to boost prosperity there.

The Prime Minister said he hoped that President Biden would attend the UK-hosted COP26 Summit later this year. The leaders agreed to not only work to reach net zero in their own countries, but also to make sure that developing world economies had access to green technology.”