PM meeting with Malta's President: 5 March 2020

The Prime Minister met President Vella of Malta at Downing Street today.

He underlined the UK’s commitment to a strong relationship with Malta and to continuing to work together to strengthen our economic and political ties.

The leaders discussed regional security issues, including the situation in Libya and the need for all parties to support peace talks to end the violence.

They also looked ahead to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda and agreed it would be an important opportunity for countries to address shared priorities such as climate change and free trade.