NHS prescription charges from 1 April 2020

The National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 (“the Amendment Regulations”) will be laid before Parliament to increase certain National Health Service charges in England from 1 April 2020.

This year we have increased the prescription charge by 15 pence from £9 to £9.15 for each medicine or appliance dispensed. The cost of prescription pre-payment certificates ( PPC ) will also be increased: 3-month PPC increases by 55p to £29.65 and 12-month PPC increases by £1.90 to £105.90. The increase is in line with inflation. Charges for wigs and fabric supports will also be increased in line with inflation.

Details of the revised charges for 2020 to 2021 can be found below:

Prescription charges

Single charge: £9.15

3-month PPC : £29.65

: £29.65 12-month PPC : £105.90

Wigs and fabric supports