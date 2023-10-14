PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 15 October 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to Downing Street this afternoon, to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas and implications for regional security.

The leaders welcomed the historic and enduring cooperation between the United Kingdom and Jordan, which is particularly important during times of crisis.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself following last week’s terrorist attack and said Hamas’ abhorrent actions should not undermine the just cause of the Palestinian people.

They discussed diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the wider Middle East, working with regional leaders as well as the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority. The leaders also agreed on the importance of taking measures to protect civilians in Gaza, including British and Jordanian citizens caught up in the violence, as well as ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

The Prime Minister thanked King Abdullah for Jordan’s support for British nationals wishing to leave the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and the leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days and weeks.