PM meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog: 23 November 2021

The Prime Minister met Israel’s President Isaac Herzog at Downing Street today, for discussions on strengthening our bilateral relationship across a range of areas.

The leaders welcomed the recent cooperation on tackling COVID-19 and stressed their commitment to boosting ties in security, trade and technology, including by moving forward with an enhanced free trade deal.

The Prime Minister noted positively the recent agreement between Israel and Jordan to provide solar power and clean water, and they discussed opportunities to cooperate on green, sustainable infrastructure following COP26.

On regional stability, the Prime Minister welcomed the recent normalisation agreements with a number of Middle East states, and reiterated the UK’s commitment to Israel’s security and to the stability and prosperity of the region.

He also reaffirmed the government’s absolute commitment to tackling antisemitism in the UK and internationally, as they looked ahead to Hannukah celebrations next week.