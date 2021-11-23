Putting data, digital and tech at the heart of transforming the NHS

The review sets out 9 recommendations, which the Secretary of State has confirmed he will accept in full. The review argues for a shift in culture, operating model, skills, capabilities and processes to put data, digital and technology at the heart of how we transform health services.

In doing so, it recognises progress made by NHS Digital and NHSX during the past 2 years of the pandemic. As the Secretary of State said when announcing the changes arising from the review, NHSX has more than fulfilled the mandate it was given when it was set up, putting digital transformation at the centre of the NHS’s future vision, and NHS Digital has continued to deliver a number of vital services throughout the pandemic.

It is precisely because of their success driving digital transformation that we can now move to a more coherent approach to digital transformation in the NHS national bodies.