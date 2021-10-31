PM meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron: 31 October 2021

The Prime Minister met French President Macron today at the G20 Summit in Rome.

The Prime Minister and President Macron looked forward to next week’s COP26 Summit, which they agreed must be a decisive moment in the fight against climate change. The Prime Minster thanked President Macron for France’s leadership and ongoing support to climate vulnerable countries.

The Prime Minister raised the Northern Ireland protocol, which he said was the most important issue currently affecting UK-EU relations. The Prime Minister stressed the need to urgently agree a solution in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, including on governance.

The leaders discussed fishing licences. The Prime Minister reiterated his deep concern over the rhetoric emanating from the French Government in recent days, including the suggestion by the French Prime Minister that the UK should be punished for leaving the EU. He expressed his hope that the French Government would de-escalate this rhetoric and withdraw their threats.