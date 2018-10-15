Press release
PM meeting with First Minister Sturgeon: 15 October 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May met the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
This afternoon, the Prime Minister Theresa May met with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss the final stage of negotiations with the European Union.
The Prime Minister spoke about the real progress that has been made in recent weeks on both the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration on the future relationship. She also gave an update on the issues that still need to be resolved in relation to Northern Ireland and the backstop.
The Prime Minister emphasised that she believes that a negotiated deal is the best outcome for both the UK and for the European Union and that this deal is still achievable.