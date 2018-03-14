PM meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: 14 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon, the Prime Minister met with the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon ahead of the latest Joint Ministerial Committee between the UK government and devolved administrations.

The Prime Minister updated the First Minister on the Brexit negotiations and made clear her commitment to a deal that works for the whole of the UK and protects the security and prosperity of all our communities.

On devolution, they discussed the tabled amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that would ensure the vast majority of devolved powers will transfer directly to Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast and committed to continuing to work together to find an agreement.