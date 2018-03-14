PM meeting with First Minister Carwyn Jones: 14 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

After the latest Joint Ministerial Committee this afternoon, the Prime Minister met with the First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones.

Following on from discussions in the JMC, the First Minister and the Prime Minister agreed that they should continue to work together to find an agreement on the amendment to Clause 11 in the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The First Minister also raised the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon, the devolution of Air Passenger Duty and the recent developments of the United States’ position on steel.