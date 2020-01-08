PM meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: 8 January 2020

The Prime Minister today held a positive meeting in Downing Street with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

They discussed the situation in Iraq, agreeing on the importance of Coalition forces being able to continue their vital work countering the shared threat from Daesh.

On Brexit, the PM stressed that his immediate priority was to implement the Withdrawal Agreement by January 31. They discussed the progress of ratification in the UK and in the European Parliament.

He said the UK wanted a positive new UK and EU partnership, based on friendly cooperation, our shared history, interests and values.

The PM reiterated that we wanted a broad free trade agreement covering goods and services, and cooperation in other areas.

The PM was clear that the UK would not extend the Implementation Period beyond 31 December 2020; and that any future partnership must not involve any kind of alignment or ECJ jurisdiction. He said the UK would also maintain control of UK fishing waters and our immigration system.

The PM made clear that we would continue to ensure high standards in the UK in areas like workers’ rights, animal welfare, agriculture and the environment.

The PM said the UK was ready to start negotiations on the future partnership and Canada-style FTA as soon as possible after January 31.