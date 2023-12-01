PM meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: 01 December 2023

The Prime Minister met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the COP28 Summit in the UAE today.

He thanked President Sisi for Egypt’s continued efforts to get much-needed aid into Gaza and secure the release of hostages, as well as their support for the evacuation of British nationals from Gaza.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for the humanitarian response in Gaza, with planeloads of UK aid, including warehouse facilities and forklift trucks, sent to Egypt to preposition on the border with Gaza.

He said the UK stands ready to provide further support, recognising that there must be no forcible displacement from Gaza and that aid must be able to reach people across the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister enquired about progress in the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah and reiterated the UK’s call for his release.