PM meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel: 9 April 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin this afternoon for a working lunch.

Ahead of EU Council tomorrow, the leaders discussed the UK’s request for an extension of Article 50 to June 30th with the option to bring this forward if a deal is ratified earlier.

The Prime Minister outlined the steps the government is taking to bring the Brexit process to a successful conclusion, and updated Chancellor Merkel on the ongoing discussions with the Opposition.

The leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring Britain’s orderly withdrawal from the European Union.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing situations in Yemen and Libya.