PM meeting with Canadian Prime Minister at G7: 24 August 2019

The Prime Minister met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit today.

They discussed their shared priorities for the Summit and the Prime Minister emphasised his commitment to improve education for girls and ensure that every girl in the world can get 12 years of quality education.

The leaders resolved to use their efforts to ensure the trading relationship between our countries continues to grow.

They also discussed the current tensions in Hong Kong and agreed on the importance of deescalation.