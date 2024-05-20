PM meeting with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer: 21 May 2024

The leaders discussed their deepening partnership, spanning security, counter terrorism and the pressing issue of illegal migration. They agreed that working with designated safe third countries is part of the answer to protecting Europe from the impact of illegal migration and preventing people from making perilous journeys – such as the UK’s innovative Rwanda style model.

The Prime Minister said thinking outside the box was crucial to implementing more robust frameworks to deal with migration, and they agreed stronger action must be taken to end the vile people smuggling trade.

They looked forward to discussing this further at the European Political Community Summit in July.

Turning to the Middle East, they discussed the ICC’s decision to submit an application for warrants. The Prime Minister said it was a deeply unhelpful development and the leaders agreed there could be no equivalence between the right of a democratically state to defend itself and the actions of a terrorist organisation.