PM meeting with Australian Prime Minister at G7: 26 August 2019

The Prime Minister met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the G7 today.

The leaders discussed their enthusiasm for an enhanced and deep trading relationship once the UK leaves the EU.

The Prime Minister set out the increase in the UK’s diplomatic presence in the Pacific, which Prime Minister Morrison welcomed.

The two leaders were concerned about the current situation in Hong Kong, and agreed that it was paramount for all sides to remain calm and peaceful and to maintain Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy as guaranteed by the legally binding Joint Declaration.