PM confirms £3.7 billion for 40 hospitals in biggest hospital building programme in a generation

The Prime Minister today confirmed for the first time that 40 hospitals will be built by 2030 as part of a package worth £3.7 billion, with 8 further new schemes invited to bid, delivering on the government’s manifesto commitment.
New standards will be developed over the coming months to help standardise the design of new hospitals and make use of modular construction methods to speed up the build.
The health infrastructure plan (HIP) is the biggest hospital building programme in a generation. It launched last September with a £2.8 billion investment that gave 6 new hospitals the funding to go ahead, alongside seed funding for trusts to work up business cases.
The trusts that received seed funding will now all be fully funded to deliver 25 new hospitals. A new hospital in Shotley Bridge is also being added to the programme.
The new Shotley Bridge hospital is a further signal of the government’s commitment to rebuilding across the north of England, as it drives forward with the levelling up agenda. Other new schemes will be invited to bid for funding for 8 more new hospitals – a proportion of these will be mental health hospitals.
The long-term investment in these new hospitals will ensure the NHS can continue to provide world-class care right across the country in the years to come.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
The dedication and tireless efforts of our nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers have kept the NHS open throughout this pandemic. But no matter what this virus throws at us, we are determined to build back better and deliver the biggest hospital building programme in a generation.
From Morpeth to Milton Keynes, we are building 40 new hospitals across England to level up our NHS so more people have top-class healthcare services in their local area.
Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:
We protected the NHS through the peak of coronavirus. Today we recommit to protect the NHS for years to come with the 40 new hospitals we will build over the next decade.
I love the NHS and I will do all I can to make sure it is there for you and your family over the years to come. The biggest hospital building programme in a generation will help protect the NHS long into the future.
Alongside this, as announced last year, 20 hospitals will receive a share of £850 million to upgrade outdated facilities and equipment, with enabling works already beginning at several sites.
Over the summer the Prime Minister announced £1.5 billion in capital funding for the NHS, including £450 million for 142 A&E upgrades ahead of winter to improve infection control and increase capacity.
This investment will be on top of the record extra £33.9 billion a year by 2023 to 2024 that the government is providing to the NHS, and passed into law this year.
Alongside work to deliver the government’s manifesto commitment on 40 new hospitals, progress is also being made on delivering 50,000 more nurses, with over 14,100 more working in the NHS compared to last year, as well as over 9,200 more doctors.
List of 40 hospitals
|Scheme
|Site
|Region
|Trust
|Details
|In build (4)
|1. Midland Metropolitan Hospital
|Midlands
|Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust
|The new Midland Metropolitan hospital will bring together urgent care services from 3 hospitals across the region into one state-of-the-art site, promoting better patient safety and care while ensuring value for money.
|2. Cumberland Cancer Hospital
|North East & Yorkshire
|North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
|To establish a modern oncology hospital with the equipment and facilities to comply with national service specifications, transforming cancer care services for patients across North Cumbria.
|3. Royal Liverpool Hospital
|North West
|Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|Development of a new hospital to replace the current Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
|4. 3Ts Hospital, Brighton
|South East
|Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust
|Three-phase building works to deliver a Regional Centre for Teaching, Trauma and Tertiary Care at Royal Sussex County Hospital
|Pending Final Approval (4)
|5. Moorfields Eye Hospital
|London
|Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|A new eye care, research and education facility, Moorfields Eye Hospital and UCL Institute of Ophthalmology.
|6. Northgate Hospital, Morpeth, Northumberland
|North East & Yorkshire
|Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Northgate hospital to provide single integrated secure service centre of excellence, and the re-provision of Newcastle and Gateshead adult acute inpatient services at St Nicholas Hospital, Newcastle. Reprovision of Children’s and Young People’s medium secure inpatient services to Ferndene, Prudhoe, Northumberland.
|7. Greater Manchester Major Trauma Hospital
|North West
|Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
|To provide an additional non-elective, high-acuity hospital to support Greater Manchester Major Trauma Service and the transfer of high-acuity surgery.
|8. Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre
|Midlands
|Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
|To build a national rehabilitation centre at Stanford Hall, near Loughborough.
|HIP 1 (6)
|9. Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow
|East of England
|Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust
|A new integrated, high-tech healthcare campus to replace the aging Princess Alexandra Hospital.
|10. Watford General Hospital
|East of England
|West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|Rebuilding Watford General, including women & children’s services.
|11. Whipps Cross University Hospital, North East London
|London
|Barts Health NHS Trust
|A new hospital at Whipps Cross, providing a range of patient services including emergency and maternity.
|12. Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals
|London
|Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust
|A new major hospital for Epsom General Hospital and St Helier Hospital.
|13. University Hospitals of Leicester
|Midlands
|University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust
|Rebuild at Leicester Royal Infirmary and Glenfield & new facilities at Leicester General.
|14. Leeds General Infirmary
|North East & Yorkshire
|Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|Centralising children’s and adult services at LGI with pathology services at St James University Hospital.
|HIP 2 (25)
|15. West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds
|East of England
|West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
|To rebuild West Suffolk Hospital, replace poor estate and provide a better patient environment at West Suffolk Hospital
|16. East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|South East
|East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|To provide a new hospital at Eastbourne; new medical wards and refurbishment at Conquest; new clinical building at Bexhill.
|17. Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading
|South East
|Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Royal Berkshire to replace ageing estate to tackle significant critical backlog.
|18. Milton Keynes Hospital
|East of England
|Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|To build a new women and children’s hospital at Milton Keynes hospital.
|19. The Hillingdon Hospital, North West London
|London
|Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Hillingdon Hospital to replace ageing estate to tackle significant critical backlog.
|20. Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|South East
|Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|New hospital at Basingstoke & North Hampshire Hospital and major refurbishment at Royal Hampshire Hospital in Winchester.
|21. St Ann’s Hospital, Dorset
|South West
|Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust
|New build on existing site for Child and Adult Mental Health Services in Dorset.
|22. North Manchester General Hospital
|North West
|Manchester University Hospitals Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of North Manchester General Hospital provide new healthcare facilities to replace poor estate and provide better patient environment.
|23. Dorchester Community Hospital, Dorset
|South West
|Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust
|New build of Dorchester Community Hospital on site and also to build new ED and ICU. Service model sees better integration of the DGH with GP and community services in a new hospital.
|24. Poole Community Hospital, Dorset
|South West
|Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Poole Community hospital with theatres and sterile services. Part of the ‘One Dorset Estate’ which links acute and community services to reduce pressure.
|25. North Devon District Hospital
|South West
|Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust
|Rebuild of North Devon District Hospital to provide new healthcare facilities to replace ageing estate and enable the delivery of new models of care at.
|26. James Paget Hospital , Great Yarmouth
|East of England
|James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of James Paget Hospital.
|27. Kettering General Hospital
|Midlands
|Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Kettering General. Options being developed to move to a hot/cold configuration or a single site rebuild.
|28. Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham City Hospital
|Midlands
|Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
|Rebuild of both the Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital sites.
|29. Royal Preston and Lancaster Royal Infirmary
|North West
|Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay
|Planned replacement of Royal Preston and Lancaster Royal Infirmary, where subject to consultation either a single or two hospitals with appropriate re-provision of 3 community urgent care hubs and 3 out of hospital hubs will result.
|30. Bournemouth Community Hospital, Dorset
|South West
|Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Bournemouth Community Hospital
|31. Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton
|South West
|Somerset NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Musgrove Park Hospital
|32. Torbay District General, Torquay
|South West
|Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Torbay Hospital. New smaller acute ‘hot’ hospital, a ‘cold’ elective centre and monies for a collaborative North East South elective centre all underpinned by an EPR system and technology enabled care.
|33. Addenbrookes Cancer hospital
|East of England
|Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|New cancer hospital at Addenbrookes
|34. Royal United Bath Hospital
|South West
|Royal United Hospital Bath NHS Foundation Trust
|A new Cancer Hospital, completing a programme of phased capital work at the Royal United Hospitals Bath (RUH) which has specifically aimed to deliver a new Cancer Hospital, reduce critical areas of organisational risk and improve the quality of the environment for service delivery across the northern part of the Combe Park estate
|35. Cornwall Children’s Hospital
|South West
|Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
|New Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the centre of the Royal Cornwall Hospital site in Truro.
|36. Derriford Emergency Care Hospital
|South West
|Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust
|A new integrated emergency care hospital, bringing all urgent care into one emergency care hospital, with dedicated areas for children and frail patients.
|37. St Mary’s Hospital, London
|London
|Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
|Rebuild of St Mary’s Paddington
|38. Charing Cross Hospital, London
|London
|Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
|Rebuild of Hammersmith Hospital, new clinical academic redevelopment near ICL White City Campus, co-located with Imperial College biomedical campus at White City. Major floor-by-floor refurbishment of Charing Cross.
|39. Christchurch Community hospital, Dorset
|South West
|Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust
|Rebuild of Christchurch Community hospital, Implementing. Consolidating services into new community hubs, with associated investment in DGH and mental health care.
|1 additional
|40. Shotley Bridge Hospital, Durham
|North East & Yorkshire
|County Durham
|New hospital including inpatient beds, with unscheduled care, outpatient activity, chemotherapy and diagnostics to replace the existing Shotley Bridge Hospital.
|Open competition
|Competition to find 8 further new schemes
|Various
|Various
|Competition for 8 further hospitals including new Mental Health Hospitals