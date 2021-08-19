PM call with Prime Minister Scott Morrison: 19 August 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning about the situation in Afghanistan.

The leaders agreed the immediate priority was to evacuate their nationals and former employees from Afghanistan, and to continue working together to achieve this. Prime Minister Morrison thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s help evacuating 76 Australians on an RAF flight yesterday.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for a concerted international effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, including through increasing aid to the region and the resettlement of refugees. The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morrison updated one another on the work the UK and Australia are doing to this effect.

Finally, looking ahead to the UK-hosted COP26 Summit, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of global action on climate change. This includes setting ambitious targets for reaching Net Zero and increasing climate financing.