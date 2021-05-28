PM call with Prime Minister of Japan: 28 May 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this morning ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit next month.

The leaders discussed their aims for the upcoming Summit, including their commitment to make progress on beating coronavirus globally, tackling climate change, preserving biodiversity and nature, and increasing girls’ access to education around the world.

The Prime Minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and noted Japan’s efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Suga reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the UK-Japan relationship and looked forward to the UK’s Carrier Strike Group visiting Japan later this year. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Suga for his support for the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

They looked forward to seeing each other in Cornwall in two weeks’ time.