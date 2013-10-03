  1. Home

Collection

desider magazine

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
3 October 2013
Last updated:
24 January 2017, see all updates

Magazine for Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S)

desider is the monthly corporate magazine for Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S). It is aimed at readers across DE&S, the wider MOD, armed forces and industry, and covers stories and features about support to operations, equipment acquisition and support. It also covers the work of people in DE&S and its partners in industry, and other corporate news and information.

Documents

  1. Desider 2017

    • Promotional material

  2. desider 2016

    • Promotional material

  3. desider 2015

    • Promotional material

  4. desider 2014

    • Promotional material

  5. desider 2013

    • Promotional material

  6. desider 2012

    • Promotional material

  7. desider 2011

    • Promotional material

  8. desider 2010

    • Promotional material

Document information

Published: 3 October 2013

Updated: 24 January 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added Desider 2017.
  2. Added desider 2016.
  3. Added desider 2015.
  4. Added desider 2014
  5. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence