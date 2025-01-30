Promotional material

desider 2025

Magazine of Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S).

Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
30 January 2025
31 January 2025

desider: issue 195, January 2025

Desider is the monthly corporate magazine for Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S). It is aimed at readers across the wider MOD, armed forces and industry, and covers stories and features about support to operations, equipment acquisition and support. It also covers the work of people in DE&S and its partners in industry, and other corporate news and information.

