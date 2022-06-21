PM call with Prime Minister of Greece: 21 June 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today ahead of next week’s NATO Summit, which they agreed will be a crucial moment for NATO to unite in support of Ukrainian sovereignty.

The Prime Minister said the international community needed to shift the dial on Ukraine to end the suffering of the Ukrainian people and the devastating impact of Putin’s barbarism on global food and energy prices. He stressed that Western inaction will only give Putin carte blanche to keep attacking.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis updated the Prime Minister on the efforts to secure EU membership for Ukraine. The Prime Minister welcomed these efforts as evidence of the international community’s support for the Ukrainian people and their choices.

The leaders welcomed the potential for future UK-Greek cooperation in a range of areas, including defence. They looked forward to seeing one another in Madrid next week.