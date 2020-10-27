PM call with Prime Minister of Australia: 27 October 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning.

Building on the long-standing friendship and partnership between the UK and Australia, the leaders welcomed progress on a Free Trade Agreement and resolved to work at pace to secure a mutually beneficial deal.

They agreed on the importance of like-minded states working together to tackle global issues, including building open societies, strengthening democratic values and boosting free and fair trade.

The Prime Minister also stressed that we need bold action to address climate change, noting that the UK’s experience demonstrates that driving economic growth and reducing emissions can go hand-in-hand.

Looking ahead to the Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December and COP26 in Glasgow next year, he emphasised the importance of setting ambitious targets to cut emissions and reach Net Zero.

They agreed to intensify the partnership between the UK and Australia on developing and scaling up green technologies.