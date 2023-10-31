PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel : 31 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of rapidly increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and welcomed Israel’s commitment to facilitate significantly more deliveries. He said the UK would support all efforts to ensure life-saving aid reaches those in need, including temporary humanitarian pauses.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s resolute backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism, while emphasising the importance of taking all possible measures to minimise civilian casualties.

He said the UK is focused on securing the safe return of hostages and urgently ensuring British nationals and others can leave Gaza, via the Rafah crossing or other routes.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the West Bank and the long-term goal of a two-state solution. The Prime Minister noted the importance of all sides avoiding actions that would inflame tensions and keeping hope alive for a more secure and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to remain in close contact on the next steps.