PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 30 April 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon.

They discussed the current hostage negotiations, and the Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with the hostage families and hope that the negotiations are concluded to allow hostages to return home as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister welcomed Israel’s commitment to increasing the flows of aid into Gaza. He reiterated the urgency and importance of continuing to get much more aid in and emphasised there needed to be greater access to facilitate these deliveries, including via the vital land routes. The UK continued to push for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow more aid in and hostages out.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Israel’s security and said our focus is on de-escalation which is essential and in everyone’s interest. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the UK for its recent support to further limit Iran’s ability to destabilise the region.