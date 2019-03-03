PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 3 March 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the UK’s decision to proscribe Hizballah in full.

They also spoke about antisemitism and agreed on the importance of continuing to condemn hatred in all its forms.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the trade continuity agreement signed between the UK and Israel last month and committed to build on our bilateral relationship, including in the areas of trade and technology.