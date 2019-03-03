PM call with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan: 3 March 2019

Downing Street Spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

She welcomed his commitment to reducing tensions with India, and the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan.

The leaders discussed the need to address the causes of this conflict. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups, in support of global efforts to combat terrorism.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to the UK-Pakistan bilateral relationship.