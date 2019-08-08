PM call with Prime Minister Morrison of Australia: 7 August 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Morrison of Australia.

They discussed maritime security in the Gulf and agreed on the importance of an international effort to protect shipping and defend freedom of navigation.

Prime Minister Johnson underlined the UK’s continued commitment to maintaining the nuclear deal with Iran as the best means to prevent them acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 Summit in Biarritz later this month.