PM call with Prime Minister Mark Rutte: 20 August 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan.

They agreed to continue working together, alongside other NATO allies, on the immediate effort to evacuate our nationals and former staff from Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister outlined his five-point plan for addressing the risk of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The leaders agreed the international community must work together to resettle Afghan refugees and increase humanitarian aid to the region.

They also agreed that any recognition of a new Afghan Government should happen on a coordinated, rather than unilateral, basis.