PM call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Zelenskyy: 16 November 2022

The Prime Minister and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy from the G20 in Indonesia today.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Trudeau expressed their condolences for the terrible loss of life as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight.

They underscored their enduring support for Ukraine’s resistance and updated President Zelenskyy on their discussions at the G20 on this issue.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Trudeau emphasised the importance of a full investigation into the circumstances behind missiles falling in Poland yesterday. They stressed that, whatever the outcome of that investigation, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is squarely to blame for the ongoing violence.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Trudeau for their support.