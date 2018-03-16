Press release
PM call with Prime Minister Gentiloni: 16 March 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy about the nerve agent attack that recently took place in Salisbury.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
This afternoon the Prime Minister discussed the Salisbury attack with Prime Minister Gentiloni of Italy.
The Prime Minister reiterated that this was not just an act against the UK but a clear breach of chemical weapons convention.
Prime Minister Gentiloni affirmed Italy’s full support and solidarity with the UK and the leaders agreed on the need for continued international co-operation to maintain pressure on Russia.
They looked forward to meeting and holding further discussions at next week’s European Council.