PM call with Prime Minister Gentiloni: 16 March 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy about the nerve agent attack that recently took place in Salisbury.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP
A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon the Prime Minister discussed the Salisbury attack with Prime Minister Gentiloni of Italy.

The Prime Minister reiterated that this was not just an act against the UK but a clear breach of chemical weapons convention.

Prime Minister Gentiloni affirmed Italy’s full support and solidarity with the UK and the leaders agreed on the need for continued international co-operation to maintain pressure on Russia.

They looked forward to meeting and holding further discussions at next week’s European Council.

