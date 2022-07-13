PM call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: 13 July 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this morning, to express his condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Prime Minister said Shinzo Abe’s assassination was a shocking act of senseless violence. He highlighted Shinzo Abe’s role in creating the foundations of the excellent UK-Japan relationship and said he was a true friend to the UK.

The Prime Minister also thanked Prime Minister Kishida for building on the path paved by Shinzo Abe and strengthening UK-Japan relations. Prime Minister Kishida paid tribute to the Prime Minister’s leadership on issues including promoting freedom in the Indo-Pacific, responding to Russia’s brutality in Ukraine and UK-Japan trade.

The Prime Minister expressed his certainty that the UK will continue to be a staunch international partner to Japan as we embark on projects like the Future Combat Air System, join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and further our bilateral cooperation.