PM call with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark: 3 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark.

The leaders welcomed the strength of our bilateral relationship and committed to build on this once the UK leaves the EU.

The leaders also underlined the importance of our security cooperation and looked ahead to the NATO Leaders’ Meeting that the UK will host in London in December.

They discussed the UK’s bid to host the COP26 Summit and agreed to continue to work together to tackle climate change. They also spoke about threats to biodiversity and action we could take together on this issue.