FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 1 July 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 1 July 2019.
Documents
Information regarding the MOD Police on the trial and conviction of an MOD Police Employee
Ref: Def Strat 2019/02294 PDF, 162KB, 2 pages
Response to whether the British Armed Forces still own and use L84A2 red phosphorus smoke grenades and are there any white phosphorus munitions in the British Armed Forces
Ref: Def Strat 2019/06669 PDF, 26.8KB, 1 page
Information regarding the average age of a British Gulf War veterans life span
Ref: Def Strat 2019/06487 PDF, 526KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of Gulf War veterans who committed suicide and how deaths were caused since 1991, given per year.
Ref: Def Strat 2019/06447 PDF, 864KB, 3 pages
Request for access to the raw data from the Armed forces continuous survey
Ref: Def Strat 2019/07292 PDF, 318KB, 1 page
Information on the number of serving personnel diagnosed with psychosis each year
Ref: Def Strat 2019/06248 PDF, 951KB, 4 pages
Statistics regarding average and median length of service and opportunity for promotion in the Royal Air Force
Ref: Def Strat 2019/00757 PDF, 420KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the length of service and the opportunity for promotion whilst serving in the RAF regiment
Ref: Def Strat 2019/01030 PDF, 420KB, 3 pages
The average length of service and chance of promotion as a Lance Corporal in the RAF Regiment
Ref: Def Strat 2019/01031 PDF, 417KB, 3 pages
Statistics regarding the RAF Nurses Spine trade opportunities for promotion
Ref: Def Strat 2019/01591 PDF, 458KB, 3 pages
Information regarding career projection for a RAF regiment Sergeant
Ref: Def Strat 2019/02302 PDF, 417KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the numbers of uniformed military personnel in the Royal Air Force in 2018
Ref: Def Strat 2019/06313 PDF, 390KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the SE FITT trade and the opportunities for promotion
Ref: Def Strat 2019/00790 PDF, 413KB, 3 pages
Informating regarding career projection in the RAF Personnel Support Branch
Ref: Def Strat 2019/04915 PDF, 468KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the length of service of an RAF personnel support branch wing commander
Ref: Def Strat 2019/05094 PDF, 411KB, 3 pages
Statistics regarding an RAF Weapons System Officer with 20 years' of service
Ref: Def Strat 2019/05135 PDF, 504KB, 3 pages
Information regarding career progression and length of service for a General Technician Electrical
Ref: Def Strat 2019/05148 PDF, 418KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the General Technician Electrical trade
Ref: Def Strat 2019/05149 PDF, 421KB, 3 pages
Information regarding a Wing Commander in the Personnel Support Branch with 23 years' of service
Ref: Def Strat 2019/05864 PDF, 478KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of Armed Forces personnel discharged because they suffer from sleepwalking and/or night terrors
Ref: Def Strat 2019/06713 PDF, 538KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the percentage chance for further service for an RAF Regiment FS with 30 years' service
Ref: Def Strat 2019/02303 PDF, 363KB, 3 pages
Statistics regarding the opportunities to progress in the RAF Personnel Support Branch as a Wing Commodore
Ref: Def Strat 2019/04919 PDF, 449KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the RAF Weapons Systems Officer potential career progression
Ref: Def Strat 2019/04974 PDF, 415KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF and MDP uniform and insignia
Ref: MDP 2019/02457 PDF, 410KB, 14 pages
Information on vehicles owned and leased by MDP during 2018 to 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/02572 PDF, 185KB, 11 pages
Information on the number of recorded mental health incidents attended by MDP
Ref: MDP 2019/02916 PDF, 228KB, 2 pages
Information on MDP fleet of marked and unmarked vehicles
Ref: MDP 2019/02982 PDF, 185KB, 11 pages
Information on digital forensics and custody heads
Ref: MDP 2019/03017 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages
Information on MOD police on long term sick leave
Ref: MDP 2019/03258 PDF, 154KB, 3 pages
Information on MDP annual vehicle rental data
Ref: MDP 2019/03325 PDF, 93.7KB, 3 pages
Information on mental health related sick records for MDP
Ref: MDP 2019/03534 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages
Information on the number of new recruits for London stations between 1999 to 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/03564 PDF, 87.1KB, 2 pages
Information on gender hate crimes recorded by MDP between 2014 to 2019
Ref: MDP 2019/03601 PDF, 90.6KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the location and position of Ministry of Defence police new recruits
Ref: MDP 2019/03730 PDF, 87.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding recorded assaults on Ministry of Defence Police officers in 2016
Ref: MDP 2019/03853 PDF, 86.2KB, 2 pages
Number of arrests by the Ministry of Defence Police for supplying drugs from 2013 to 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/03918 PDF, 88.5KB, 2 pages
Number of recorded assualts on Ministry of Defence police officers in 2018
Ref: MDP 2019/03557 PDF, 88KB, 2 pages
Number of assaults against on duty Ministry of Defence Police Officers categorised by severity
Ref: MDP 2019/02348 PDF, 145KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Defence Medical Services Lichfield Utilisation Survey
Ref: DIO 2019/02577 PDF, 4.36MB, 54 pages
A breakdown of engagements undertaken in regards to the MOD's disposal of Middlewick Ranges in Colchester
Ref: DIO 2019/02907 PDF, 10.2MB, 12 pages
Information requested on Bounstead Road car park
Ref: DIO 2019/03086 PDF, 646KB, 4 pages
Information on the presence of asbestos at Mansergh Barracks
Ref: DIO 2019/03618 PDF, 8.49MB, 58 pages
Information on licencing to trail or drag hunt on MOD land
Ref: DIO 2019/03622 PDF, 171KB, 13 pages
Information on public access consultancy for Army Training Estate: east
Ref: DIO 2019/03827 PDF, 13.4MB, 118 pages
