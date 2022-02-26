PM call with President Zelenskyy: 26 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this evening.

He paid tribute to the incredible heroism and bravery of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. The leaders agreed that President Putin is being met with a greater Ukrainian resistance than he calculated on.

The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s support to Ukraine and the progress rallying international partners to hold Russia to account for their campaign of destruction.

The leaders agreed on the need for the international community to isolate Russia completely diplomatically and financially. They welcomed the increased willingness to take action on excluding Russia from SWIFT.

The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy expressed their mutual concern about the role Belarus is playing as a conduit for President Putin’s violence.