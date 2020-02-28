PM call with President Vucic of Serbia: 28 February 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Vucic of Serbia this afternoon.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of the UK-Serbia relationship and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to building on the friendship between our countries.

The Prime Minister supported the resumption of dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo. He welcomed Kosovo’s partial withdrawal of tariffs on goods from Serbia and encouraged a positive response. He said the UK would continue to press for a full lifting of tariffs.

On the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prime Minister urged President Vucic to use his influence to calm tensions.