PM call with President Trump: 6 February 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said,

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this evening.

“They discussed the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act, due to be considered by the US Senate later this month. The Act covers how the US can access data stored in another country, when it is needed to prosecute serious crime or to disrupt terrorism. It will also authorise the US Attorney General to enter into agreements with like-minded allies like the UK to allow reciprocal compliance with US and foreign court orders. With it, law enforcement officials in the US and the UK will be empowered to investigate their citizens suspected of terrorism and serious crimes like murder, human trafficking, and the sexual abuse of children regardless of where the suspect’s email or messages happen to be stored.

“The Prime Minister stressed the great importance of the legislation to the UK authorities in investigating criminal and terrorist activity in the UK. The Prime Minister and President Trump agreed the passage of the Act through the US legislative system was vital for our collective security.”